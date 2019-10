Webhelp Acquires Cluj-based Software Company PitechPlus



French Webhelp Group, one of Europe's largest providers of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, with a turnover of over RON100 million in 2018 and 2,000 employees in Romania, has announced the acquisition of Cluj-based software company PitechPlus.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]