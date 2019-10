Romania’s Total External Debt Grows By EUR9.13B In January-August 2019, To EUR108.9B



Romania’s total external debt grew by EUR9.13 billion in January-August 2019, to EUR108.9 billion, with the long-term debt accounting for 68.2%, central bank data showed Monday. Romania’s Total External Debt Grows By EUR9.13B In January-August 2019, To EUR108.9B.Romania’s total external debt grew by EUR9.13 billion in January-August 2019, to EUR108.9 billion, with the long-term debt accounting for 68.2%, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]