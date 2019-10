​EU Council confirms Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief European prosecutor



The Council of the European Union has confirmed Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief European prosecutor. The naming is yet to be confirmed officially by the European Parliament. ​EU Council confirms Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief European prosecutor.The Council of the European Union has confirmed Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief European prosecutor. The naming is yet to be confirmed officially by the European Parliament. [Read the article in HotNews]