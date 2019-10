KPMG Legal Romania Acquires Law Firm Fernbach&Partners



KPMG Legal Romania, member of KPMG Global Legal Services (GLS) Network, has acquired law firm Fernbach & Partners, founded by Cristiana Fernbach and specialized in technology law, data protection, intellectual property and digital