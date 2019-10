Abris Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Global Technical Group



The transaction whereby private equity fund Abris Capital Partners acquired the majority stake in Global Technical Group was completed last week, nearly three months since the signing of an agreement between the new investor and the two founders of the (...) Abris Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Global Technical Group.The transaction whereby private equity fund Abris Capital Partners acquired the majority stake in Global Technical Group was completed last week, nearly three months since the signing of an agreement between the new investor and the two founders of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]