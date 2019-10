Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Opens EUR1.2M Center For Children And Teenagers In Bucharest



Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, founded eight years ago by entrepreneur Ionut Leahu, has announced the opening of a dental center for children and teenagers, in capital city Bucharest, following a total investment of EUR1.25 million.