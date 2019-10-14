PSD: Social Democrat MPs will not vote on investiture of new government



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs will not vote on the investiture of the new government, the decision being taken unanimously during the meeting that took place of Monday, a release of the Social Democrats announced. "PSD will not vouch for an executive of massive layoffs, for pension and salary cuts, for lowering the welfare of Romanians! It's the responsibility of parties who initiated and voted for the censure motion to ensure the necessary majority to support a new Government. The PNL [National Liberal Party] and its allies must demonstrate to Romanians that they know how to build too, not only destroy," the PSD release mentions. According to the Social Democrats, "Romania is not run by clamorous political statements, but by a governing programme, supported by a parliamentary majority." "We tell the parties concerned to mobilize and assume responsibility for investing a new Executive, given that, according to their own statements, any delay only brings disservice to Romania and Romanians," the quoted source adds. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Materi, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)