Bucharest, Oct 14 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that the PSD will not participate in the investiture vote in the Parliament if the new government proposes cuts in pensions and salaries, stopping the programs for mayors and things "that are not linked to the reality of Romania". "As to the government that will come, very well, let us see first the governing program, that beyond the composition of the Cabinet it is important to see what they want to do for people. Because if they come with cuts in pensions and salaries, if they come with the stoppage of the programs for mayors, if they come with things that are not linked to the reality in Romania, the PSD will certainly not participate in the vote. Moreover, all the parties have joined to bring down the PSD, let them reunite now to vote their government," said Dancila at Romania TV, asked whether the PSD will support or not the new government in Parliament. She recalled that since Thursday, when the censure motion was passed, "a government formula has still been tried." "Look at this moment: the government is dismissed by a censure motion, we know that on Saturday and Sunday the President does not work, he rests, but four days have passed and a government formula is still being tried. We see that those who voted the motion against this government do not want to enter the government, so there is no logic in this, they fail to make a majority for this government, and we, at present, have a government that no longer administers, cannot issue ordinances. As a matter of urgency, it cannot adopt draft laws, which is not beneficial for Romania. Moreover, we have normative acts, the energy strategy, for example, which are about national security. Out of a political desire, out of a desire to win electoral points there are things that we cannot adopt and I hope that someone will pay for these things because they will affect Romania and the Romanians, and so much lack of consciousness and so much hatred spread in the public space I do not think does anybody good," she said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

