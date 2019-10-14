#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We need active president, president that is mindful, dedicated



Bucharest, Oct 14 Oct /Agerpres/ - The candidate for the presidential elections of the USR PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna, said on Monday, in Galati, that Romania needs at present an active president, a president that is mindful, dedicated, who should put the topics that really matter into the debate of society. The presidential candidate has listed among the important topics the future of the heavy industry, the cutting of forests, the issue of hospitals and nosocomial infections. He explained that the stakes of the presidential elections are simple, in the sense that they have to answer to what will happen to Romania in the short and medium-term future. "The stakes are very simple: what kind of Romania do we want to have in the next five years, ten years, in which direction we move forward as a country. At 30 years since the Revolution we have freedom, but the welfare is failing to show. And I am not talking about only from the welfare in the pocket, but about what is happening with the Romanian state, whether we carry out or not those reforms in education, infrastructure, health, in administration, those reforms that each of the Romanians speaks about and that we all expect, those reforms that must turn back Romania into a country where young people want to live. Today, half of the high school youths will leave the country. These things must cease. We can no longer afford to wait another five years until we realise we have to significantly change the political class in Romania. We need an active president, a president, that is mindful and dedicated, who is present and puts those issues that really matter into the debate of society: should the Romanian state support the heavy industry or not, should the cutting of forests be halted or not, should we or shouldn't we responsibly address the issue of hospitals and nosocomial infections, without hiding behind some statistics," Barna said. Dan Barna was in Galati on Monday, where he presented his project as president at a press conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dan Paic, publisher: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

Romania's Factoring Market Up 2% YoY To EUR2.2B In 1H/2019 Romania’s factoring market saw a modest growth in the first six months of 2019, of just 2%, reaching RON2.25 billion, as per a survey of the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF), which is based on data provided by ARF members (banks and non-banking financial institutions), and on ARF estimates (...)



Remarul 16 Februarie Plans To Boost Share Capital By RON10.2M To Funds Its Programs And Pay Off Debts Romanian rolling stock company Remarul 16 Februarie (REFE.RO) is summoning its shareholders on November 18 to approve an increase in share capital, in a single stage, by maximum RON10.2 million, up to RON15.3 million in exchange for cash contributions from (...)



Pro Romania's Ponta says PNL not counting on his party to form gov't Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that he does not believe that the National Liberal Party (PNL) counts on the votes of the Pro Romania lawmakers for the formation of a new government, adding that there will be a "one-off" collaboration with social democrats. (...)



UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: I told President Iohannis we don't give a blank cheque to anyone UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said his party won't give a blank cheque to anyone, and that he will be able to tell if his party supports the future government or not only after the name of the future Prime Minister is announced. "Probably, (...)



USR's Barna urges President Iohannis to think longer term National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed, during their talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he wants early elections, but after the November presidential poll, arguing that the right time for (...)



Tech Mahindra Opens R&D Center in Timisoara, Western Romania Indian Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has opened its first R&D center n Romania, in Timisoara, with a team of 100 employees.



Dent Estet Turnover Up 39% To RON31M YoY In 1H/2019 Dent Estet, a dental clinic chain controlled by MedLife, ended the first six months of 2019 with a turnover of RON31 million (EUR6.5 million), up 39% compared with the same period in 2018, according to company data.

