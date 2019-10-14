#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We need active president, president that is mindful, dedicated
Bucharest, Oct 14 Oct /Agerpres/ - The candidate for the presidential elections of the USR PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna, said on Monday, in Galati, that Romania needs at present an active president, a president that is mindful, dedicated, who should put the topics that really matter into the debate of society.
The presidential candidate has listed among the important topics the future of the heavy industry, the cutting of forests, the issue of hospitals and nosocomial infections. He explained that the stakes of the presidential elections are simple, in the sense that they have to answer to what will happen to Romania in the short and medium-term future.
"The stakes are very simple: what kind of Romania do we want to have in the next five years, ten years, in which direction we move forward as a country. At 30 years since the Revolution we have freedom, but the welfare is failing to show. And I am not talking about only from the welfare in the pocket, but about what is happening with the Romanian state, whether we carry out or not those reforms in education, infrastructure, health, in administration, those reforms that each of the Romanians speaks about and that we all expect, those reforms that must turn back Romania into a country where young people want to live. Today, half of the high school youths will leave the country. These things must cease. We can no longer afford to wait another five years until we realise we have to significantly change the political class in Romania. We need an active president, a president, that is mindful and dedicated, who is present and puts those issues that really matter into the debate of society: should the Romanian state support the heavy industry or not, should the cutting of forests be halted or not, should we or shouldn’t we responsibly address the issue of hospitals and nosocomial infections, without hiding behind some statistics," Barna said.
Dan Barna was in Galati on Monday, where he presented his project as president at a press conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dan Paic, publisher: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
