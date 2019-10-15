Romania 3-0 Northern Ireland in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier



Romania defeated Northern Ireland 3-0 (0-0) on Monday evening at the Anghel Iordanescu Stadium in Voluntari, in a Group 8 qualifying match for the UEFA European Under-21 Football Championship in 2021. Denmark are first, with 9 points (3 matches), followed by Finland, 7 points (4), Romania, 6 points (3), Ukraine, 3 points (3), Northern Ireland, 2 points (4), Malta, 1 point (3). Advancing to the final tournament, to be hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, will be 16 sides, including 9 group winners and best runner-ups. The other second-placed 8 sides will compete for the remaining four places in play-offs. Next, Romania will play Finland on November 14 in a home match. Romania 3-0 (0-0) Northern Ireland Scorers: Tudor Baluta (48'), Valentin Mihaila (59'), Andrei Ciobanu (67'). Venue: Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Voluntari Group 8 qualifying round for UEFA Under-21 Football Championship 2021 Line-ups: Romania: 1. Andrei Daniel Vlad - 18. Andrei Ratiu (19. Mihai Velisar, 63'), 4. Alexandru Pascanu, 15. Andrei Chindris, 2. Radu Boboc - 14. Razvan Oaida, 5. Tudor Baluta (captain; 6. Ricardo Grigore, 80'), 20. Andrei Ciobanu - 8. Dennis Man (21. Mihai-Alexandru Neicutescu, 69'), 11. Adrian Petre (9. George Ganea, 69'), 7. Valentin Mihaila (10. Denis Dragus, 69' ). Manager: Mirel Radoi. Unused replacements: 12. Marian-Mihai Aioani, 23. Cosmin Dur-Bozoanca- 13. Denis Ciobotariu, 17. Darius Olaru. Northern Ireland: 1. Conor William Hazard (captain) - 4. Kofi Balmer, 2. Eoin Toal, 20. Ciaron Maurice Brown, 15. Sean Graham (3. Lewis Thompson, 75') - 7. Alfie McCalmont (17. Caolan Boyd Munce, 74'), 18. Alistair Edward McCann - 11. Shea Gordon (9. David Parkhouse, 74'), 6. Jake Dunwoody (16. Cameron Palmer, 61'), 10. Ethan Galbraith (12. Liam Hughes, 39') - 8. Shayne Lavery. Manager: Ian Baraclough. Unused replacements: 5. Sam McClelland, 13. Caolan Marron, 14. Jack O'Mahony, 19. Paul O'Neill. Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic; assistant referees: Manuel Vidali, Tomislav Pospeh; fourth official: Mitja Zganec (all from Slovenia), UEFA match delegate: Igor Radojcic (Serbia), UEFA referee observer: Attila Abraham (Hungary) Yellow card: Baluta (78'). Red card: Hazard (38'). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)