President Iohannis expected to nominate new Romania prime minister on Tuesday



​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is expected to announce on Tuesday the person he sees best to take over as prime minister following the fall of the Viorica Dancila Government. Favorite for the seat is Ludovic Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The announcement is expected to be made after a new round of talks between the president and the leaders of parliamentary parties. President Iohannis expected to nominate new Romania prime minister on Tuesday.​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is expected to announce on Tuesday the person he sees best to take over as prime minister following the fall of the Viorica Dancila Government. Favorite for the seat is Ludovic Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The announcement is expected to be made after a new round of talks between the president and the leaders of parliamentary parties. [Read the article in HotNews]