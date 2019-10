Former Sika Executive Petrisor Grindeanu Appointed CEO of Wall and Floor Tile Maker Sanex



Wall and floor tile maker Sanex (Cesarom brand) in Cluj-Napoca, held by Austria's Lasselsberger group, has hired a new CEO, Petrisor Grindeanu, who comes from Swiss-held construction materials manufacturer Sika. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]