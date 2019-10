Lidl Sees Sales up 23% to RON4.5B in H1



Discount store chain Lidl ended the first half with 4.5 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) sales, a 23% increase on the year-ago period, according to ZF’s calculations based on publicly available data. Lidl Sees Sales up 23% to RON4.5B in H1.Discount store chain Lidl ended the first half with 4.5 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) sales, a 23% increase on the year-ago period, according to ZF’s calculations based on publicly available data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]