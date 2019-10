Telecoms: Ready to Invest In 5G Networks, Need Clear Strategy from Authorities First



Orange, Telekom Vodafone/UPC and RCS&RDS/Digi, the largest actors on the Romanian telecom market are ready to invest in building 5G national networks to contribute to the digitalization of the economy. Telecoms: Ready to Invest In 5G Networks, Need Clear Strategy from Authorities First.Orange, Telekom Vodafone/UPC and RCS&RDS/Digi, the largest actors on the Romanian telecom market are ready to invest in building 5G national networks to contribute to the digitalization of the economy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]