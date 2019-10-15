PayWell 2019: Gross Wages In Romania Private Sector Up An Average 9.4% In 2019



Gross wages in private companies in Romania increased by an average of 9.4% in 2019, according to PayWell Salary and Benefits Survey conducted by PwC Romania. The salary increase reported for 2019 exceeds the level of 4.6% estimated for this year by the respondent companies in the previous (...)