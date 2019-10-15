Pro Romania’s Ponta says PNL not counting on his party to form gov’t



Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that he does not believe that the National Liberal Party (PNL) counts on the votes of the Pro Romania lawmakers for the formation of a new government, adding that there will be a "one-off" collaboration with social democrats. "What I have said publicly stays. We have done a good thing in putting the Dancila government out of its misery, as it was a dead government anyway. Now, I understand that the Liberals want to form the government. We, being a leftist party, wish them good luck, and I do not think they count on us. (...) I think that at one time those who are social democrats will collaborate, but I mean collaboration for elections and then for the opposition," Ponta said at Parliament House. He added that he had not stated any conditions in his talks with President Klaus Iohannis, because no one from PNL had asked him to vote for the future government. "I did not state any conditions at all, because no one from PNL asked me to vote for the government, and then there is no point in that. I can see that PMP, USR, UDMR are claiming conditions, we are not claiming nay. We have had no discussion with Mr Orban after the censure motion. (...) I saw last night that one of the PNL leaders was saying that the new government should work only for President Iohannis, for the PNL electorate and for PNL. And then I say that he is right. We will vote for any government that will work for Mircea Diaconu, for the Pro Romania electorate and for Pro Romania," added Ponta. Asked by journalists if Iohannis told him the name of the future prime minister, Ponta said: "Yes. He will tell it to you, too. Me telling you the name would not be polite." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Pro Romania’s Ponta says PNL not counting on his party to form gov’t.Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that he does not believe that the National Liberal Party (PNL) counts on the votes of the Pro Romania lawmakers for the formation of a new government, adding that there will be a "one-off" collaboration with social democrats. "What I have said publicly stays. We have done a good thing in putting the Dancila government out of its misery, as it was a dead government anyway. Now, I understand that the Liberals want to form the government. We, being a leftist party, wish them good luck, and I do not think they count on us. (...) I think that at one time those who are social democrats will collaborate, but I mean collaboration for elections and then for the opposition," Ponta said at Parliament House. He added that he had not stated any conditions in his talks with President Klaus Iohannis, because no one from PNL had asked him to vote for the future government. "I did not state any conditions at all, because no one from PNL asked me to vote for the government, and then there is no point in that. I can see that PMP, USR, UDMR are claiming conditions, we are not claiming nay. We have had no discussion with Mr Orban after the censure motion. (...) I saw last night that one of the PNL leaders was saying that the new government should work only for President Iohannis, for the PNL electorate and for PNL. And then I say that he is right. We will vote for any government that will work for Mircea Diaconu, for the Pro Romania electorate and for Pro Romania," added Ponta. Asked by journalists if Iohannis told him the name of the future prime minister, Ponta said: "Yes. He will tell it to you, too. Me telling you the name would not be polite." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Parliament validates Romanian Kovesi as new EU chief prosecutor ​Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi was confirmed as new head of the European public prosecutor's office (EPPO) by the European Parliament on Wednesday, the last phase of the process that has lasted for almost a year. The decision was made at the Conference of EP group (...)



ForMin Manescu: Romania can become largest gas producer in Europe, which gives it security, independence Bucharest, Oct 16 /Agerpres/ - Romania can become the largest gas producer in the European Union, which gives it security and independence, but also positions it as an important negotiation partner at European and global level, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Ramona Manescu, said on (...)



#2019PresidentialElection Iohannis: We will put Gov't to work for Romanians, not against them, as PSD did President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized the Social Democratic Party (PSD), saying that it attacked justice, the economy, investors, big public systems and said the new Executive will start working for Romanians. "You and I are at war with the PSD and we will win it. We have three (...)



PM-designate Orban: I am confident partners who contributed to success of censure motion will support investiture of Gov't The Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, voiced confidence on Wednesday that the partners who contributed to the success of the censure motion would support the investiture of his Cabinet in Parliament, because otherwise Viorica Dancila remains in power. "Today we are having (...)



Continental Reaches Over 4,000 Employees in Sibiu, Continues Expansion Continental Automotive Systems, the local subsidiary of Germany's Continental, has expanded its center in Sibiu, central Romania, with two more buildings – a production module and a research & Development unit, reaching over 4,000 (...)



Peek & Cloppenburg Opens Store in Vivo! Cluj, Reaches Eight Units in Romania German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg has opened a store in shopping center Vivo! Cluj, owned by Austrian developer Immofinanz, reaching eight units in Romania.



Koyo Invests EUR30M in Bearings Factory in Alexandria Japan's JTEKT, which holds a bearings manufacturing plant in Alexandria, southern Romania, currently known as Koyo Romania, is investing EUR30 million in a new production line, part of a bigger investment of over EUR100 million.

