Romania’s Factoring Market Up 2% YoY To EUR2.2B In 1H/2019



Romania's factoring market saw a modest growth in the first six months of 2019, of just 2%, reaching RON2.25 billion, as per a survey of the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF), which is based on data provided by ARF members (banks and non-banking financial institutions), and on ARF estimates (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]