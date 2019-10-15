Remarul 16 Februarie Plans To Boost Share Capital By RON10.2M To Funds Its Programs And Pay Off Debts



Romanian rolling stock company Remarul 16 Februarie (REFE.RO) is summoning its shareholders on November 18 to approve an increase in share capital, in a single stage, by maximum RON10.2 million, up to RON15.3 million in exchange for cash contributions from (...)