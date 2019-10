Tech Mahindra Opens R&D Center in Timisoara, Western Romania



Indian Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has opened its first R&D center n Romania, in Timisoara, with a team of 100 employees.