Dent Estet Turnover Up 39% To RON31M YoY In 1H/2019



Dent Estet, a dental clinic chain controlled by MedLife, ended the first six months of 2019 with a turnover of RON31 million (EUR6.5 million), up 39% compared with the same period in 2018, according to company data. Dent Estet Turnover Up 39% To RON31M YoY In 1H/2019.Dent Estet, a dental clinic chain controlled by MedLife, ended the first six months of 2019 with a turnover of RON31 million (EUR6.5 million), up 39% compared with the same period in 2018, according to company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]