Romanian President Iohannis nominates Liberal leader Orban for prime minister
Oct 15, 2019
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday nominated Ludovic Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), for prime minister. Orban is now expected to come up with a new government team, to replace the Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed in a censure motion last week.
