Dancila: We have made decision not to come at new government’s investiture vote



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided not to show up in Parliament at the vote of the new government’s investiture, PSD leader Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday. "We are waiting for the parties that voted the dismissal of the government to come and assume the responsibility of the government. To come with the programme, the vision and the budget. Any delay and any waste of time is a mockery of Romanians, for which they will be held accountable at vote, together with the incumbent president, this spiritual father of the government without ministers and without a programme. As leader of the PSD and following the discussions with the presidents of the county organizations, we have decided not to show up at the vote on the new government’s investiture. As seven men, including the president of Romania - in fact the de facto leader of the PNL - made the effort to bring down this government, I expect the same seven men to take responsibility for creating the majority for the new government’s passing," Viorica Dancila said at the PSD headquarters. The PSD leader added that President Klaus Iohannis "will settle" alongside the government "any measure taken against the Romanians." "In the event of a consensus and should the government pass, I assure you that the PSD will not oppose any measures that would benefit the Romanians. I will conclude my mandate as prime minister with the conviction that I can look into the eyes of every Romanian, knowing that I have not made any decision against them. I hope that the future government will assume the responsibility not to work against pensioners, mothers, employees, young entrepreneurs, farmers, SMEs, IT specialists," said Dancila. On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis designated PNL leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Dancila: We have made decision not to come at new government’s investiture vote.The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided not to show up in Parliament at the vote of the new government’s investiture, PSD leader Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday. "We are waiting for the parties that voted the dismissal of the government to come and assume the responsibility of the government. To come with the programme, the vision and the budget. Any delay and any waste of time is a mockery of Romanians, for which they will be held accountable at vote, together with the incumbent president, this spiritual father of the government without ministers and without a programme. As leader of the PSD and following the discussions with the presidents of the county organizations, we have decided not to show up at the vote on the new government’s investiture. As seven men, including the president of Romania - in fact the de facto leader of the PNL - made the effort to bring down this government, I expect the same seven men to take responsibility for creating the majority for the new government’s passing," Viorica Dancila said at the PSD headquarters. The PSD leader added that President Klaus Iohannis "will settle" alongside the government "any measure taken against the Romanians." "In the event of a consensus and should the government pass, I assure you that the PSD will not oppose any measures that would benefit the Romanians. I will conclude my mandate as prime minister with the conviction that I can look into the eyes of every Romanian, knowing that I have not made any decision against them. I hope that the future government will assume the responsibility not to work against pensioners, mothers, employees, young entrepreneurs, farmers, SMEs, IT specialists," said Dancila. On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis designated PNL leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

