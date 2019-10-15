Ludovic Orban, designated prime minister



President Klaus Iohannis has designated the Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, as prime minister on Tuesday. "After the consultations with the parliamentary political parties and the parliamentary political formations, I have come to the conclusion I also shared after the first round of consultations: a government is taking shape around PNL. I repeat what I said then: PNL was the only party that came right out to the consultations and said that they are willing, even if it is very difficult, to assume government in this transition period, because we are talking about a transition period. (...) I have thus decided to designate the next prime minister of Romania, namely Mr Ludovic Orban, the PNL Chairman, the leader of the largest opposition party, the main promoter of the censure motion. This is the right democratic way, this is the way it will happen," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He underscored that the Executive due to take office in the coming weeks will have a short mandate, until the parliamentary elections. "Personally, I think early elections are a solution, but not now, with the interim Dancila Government. Every extra day with this failed government is a lost day for Romania, a risk to Romanians," President Iohannis further said. The head of state voiced his hope that "all the political actors understand" that Romania "is in a political crisis." "And the sooner a satisfactory solution is reached for the Romanians and Romania, the better. I think the new government needs to be urgently installed so that some tasks that are on hold can be fulfilled: the organisation of the presidential elections, the drafting of the 2020 budget, the closure of the 2019 budget, but I also expect many other things from the Orban Government. I am convinced that they will try their best to set up a successful transitional government, because that is what we all want. Certainly, we have discussed at length in the days that have passed both what the government has to do and what the government can do. The situation will not be easy at all, because the position in the Parliament of Romania is as we saw it at the censure motion and it will be quite difficult to negotiate complex draft legislation, such as, for example, the 2020 Budget Law, but all these things are possible. I have full confidence that the Orban Government will most seriously handle all these issues," said Klaus Iohannis. According to Article 103, paragraph 2 of the Constitution, the nominated prime minister must draw up the list with the Cabinet members and the governing programme within 10 days since designation and send it for debate in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

