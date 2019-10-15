|
|
|
De’Longhi Romania Seeks to Hire 130 People in Jucu
Oct 15, 2019
De’Longhi Romania Seeks to Hire 130 People in Jucu.
Italian household appliances manufacturer De’Longhi is looking to hire 131 people at its production facility in Jucu, Cluj county, according to the local employment agency.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
European Parliament validates Romanian Kovesi as new EU chief prosecutor
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi was confirmed as new head of the European public prosecutor's office (EPPO) by the European Parliament on Wednesday, the last phase of the process that has lasted for almost a year. The decision was made at the Conference of EP group (...)
ForMin Manescu: Romania can become largest gas producer in Europe, which gives it security, independence
Bucharest, Oct 16 /Agerpres/ - Romania can become the largest gas producer in the European Union, which gives it security and independence, but also positions it as an important negotiation partner at European and global level, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Ramona Manescu, said on (...)
#2019PresidentialElection Iohannis: We will put Gov't to work for Romanians, not against them, as PSD did
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized the Social Democratic Party (PSD), saying that it attacked justice, the economy, investors, big public systems and said the new Executive will start working for Romanians.
"You and I are at war with the PSD and we will win it. We have three (...)
PM-designate Orban: I am confident partners who contributed to success of censure motion will support investiture of Gov't
The Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, voiced confidence on Wednesday that the partners who contributed to the success of the censure motion would support the investiture of his Cabinet in Parliament, because otherwise Viorica Dancila remains in power.
"Today we are having (...)
Continental Reaches Over 4,000 Employees in Sibiu, Continues Expansion
Continental Automotive Systems, the local subsidiary of Germany's Continental, has expanded its center in Sibiu, central Romania, with two more buildings – a production module and a research & Development unit, reaching over 4,000 (...)
Peek & Cloppenburg Opens Store in Vivo! Cluj, Reaches Eight Units in Romania
German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg has opened a store in shopping center Vivo! Cluj, owned by Austrian developer Immofinanz, reaching eight units in Romania.
Koyo Invests EUR30M in Bearings Factory in Alexandria
Japan's JTEKT, which holds a bearings manufacturing plant in Alexandria, southern Romania, currently known as Koyo Romania, is investing EUR30 million in a new production line, part of a bigger investment of over EUR100 million.
|