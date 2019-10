IMF Keeps Forecasts Unchanged for Romania's Economy, Expects Global Downturn



The International Monetary Fund has kept its projections for Romania's economy in the World Economic Outlook released Tuesday but lowered its projection for global growth to 3% from a previous projection of 3.2%.