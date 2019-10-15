Royal visit to Paris: Crown Custodian, Prince Radu - present in inauguration of Queen Mary of Romania Promenade



Bucharest, Oct 15 /Agerpres/ - The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu participated on Tuesday, in the context of their visit to Paris, in the official inauguration of the "Queen Mary of Romania Promenade," located on the banks of the Seine, near the Eiffel Tower, informs a Royal House release issued for AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, on this occasion, the inaugural plaque confirming the attribution of the name of Queen Mary to this street, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the capital of France, was unveiled. The initiative to have a street in Paris with the name of Queen Mary belongs to the Embassy of Romania to France and was supported by the head of the France - Romania Friendship Group in the National Assembly, Andre Chassaigne, and by the Deputy Mayor of Paris, Catherine Vieu-Charier. At the event, the French authorities were represented by Deputy Mayor of Paris, Catherine Vieu-Charier, the Deputy Mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, René-François Bernard, by Andre Chassaigne - a member of the National Assembly of France and diplomats of the French Foreign Ministry. The Romanian side was represented by the ambassador of our country in Paris, Luca Niculescu, and the state advisor Sandra Pralong, who read a message from the head of state, Klaus Iohannis. Also participating were Metropolitan Joseph of Western and Southern Europe, representatives of the Romanian Greek Catholic Church in France and members of the Romanian community in France. The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu are on a public visit to Paris from Sunday to Tuesday. The visit to the capital city of France is the thirteenth visit of the Royal Family in 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

