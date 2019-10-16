 
October 16, 2019

PSD’s Dancila: I don’t give credit to a government without knowing its governing programme
PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said her party cannot credit a minority Liberal government, when all the Liberals offered so far are "some general notions, some slogans" and not a proper governing programme. "I cannot credit a government before knowing its governing programme (...). For all that we saw was that they outlined very many measures, that they are sending 400,000 public employees home, for this is, most probably, what they are hiding behind this restructuring they say they intend to make. I haven’t heard anything about increasing pensions and salaries, whether they will observe the pay law or apply the pension law, and I haven’t seen if they decided to keep the same tax for the SMEs or not. For they only came with some general notions so far, with nothing, actually, not with concrete measures, but with mere slogans. We cannot give credit for some slogans," Dancila told B1TV on Monday evening. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday designated PNL leader Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister. Orban stated that as soon as political negotiations are done, the list of ministers will be made public. The Social Democratic Party decided not to go to Parliament for the investiture vote of the new government, this party leader, Viorica Dancila, stated on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

