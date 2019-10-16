 
​Who&#39;s on Liberals&#39; shortlist for ministerial seats in future Romanian Government
Romania’s National Liberal Party PNL start negotiations on Wednesday to garner support for a new government headed by the leader Ludovic Orban. Negotiations start a day after President Klaus Iohannis picked Orban to form a new government, to replace the Social Democratic executive of Viorica Dancila, dismissed in a censure motion last week. See who’s considered for key positions in a future PNL-based government.

PM-designate Orban: Single-party Liberal gov't is our option too, no requests to participate in governing so far Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, after talks with the delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), that as a principle, the formation headed by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu did not raise any issue and that the Liberals also favor a PNL single-party government. (...)

UDMR leader after consultations with PM-designate: Written agreement is best solution, in-depth discussions required Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that the UDMR parliamentary groups will decide on the Union&#39;s possibly backing a government headed by Liberal Ludovic Orban and that this also requires a written agreement. "Whenever we (...)

Orban, after meeting with UDMR: We had discussion in which we agreed on many points Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday, after the meeting with the leaders of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), that they had a discussion in which they agreed on many points, both in what regards elements of fiscal policy, as well as in what regards the (...)

Premier-designate Orban, CCIR president discuss business milieu's expectations of future government Premier-designate Ludovic Orban met on Thursday with the president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, with the two looking at the economic situation and discussing the business milieu&#39;s expectations of the future government. "The CCIR (...)

President Iohannis: For Romanians in UK nothing changes; it would be good if we reached agreement AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated that the agreement regarding the exit of the United Kingdom from the community bloc announced on Thursday doesn&#39;t change anything in what regards the Romanians in the UK and said he is optimistic (...)

Acting ForMin Manescu advocates East - West cooperation, as new global order is about to set in Eastern and Western European states need to cooperate, and the EU should tighten the relationship with the US, because a new global order is about to set in, acting Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu on Thursday told the Bucharest Forum, an event organized by the Aspen Institute and the (...)

PM-designate Orban: We respect constitutional deadline to submit list of ministers, governing program Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that he will respect the constitutional deadline for submitting the list of ministers and the governing program, mentioning that he wants the fastest possible timetable for the Government&#39;s investiture in Parliament. "We (...)

 

