Ark Insaat, Builder of Arctic’s Ulmi Plant, Triples Revenue to RON170M in 2018



Ark Insaat (Ark Construction), the construction company that built the washing machine plant of Turkish-held home appliances manufacturer Arctic, posted 170 million lei (EUR38 million) revenue in 2018, more than triple the previous year, when it was registered with the Trade (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]