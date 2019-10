Dedeman Headed to EUR2B Sales if Growth Rate Remains Unchanged



Dedeman Bacau, the largest entrepreneurial company in Romania, held by brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, posted 15% growth in sales to more than 3.5 billion lei (EUR745 million) in the first half, according to publicly available data. The officials of the company did not provide any comment on (...) Dedeman Headed to EUR2B Sales if Growth Rate Remains Unchanged.Dedeman Bacau, the largest entrepreneurial company in Romania, held by brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, posted 15% growth in sales to more than 3.5 billion lei (EUR745 million) in the first half, according to publicly available data. The officials of the company did not provide any comment on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]