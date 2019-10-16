 
Outgoing PM Dancila: I hope the new Gov’t carry forward the projects destined to saving people
Outgoing Prime Minister Vioica Dancila voiced her hope on Wednesday for the new Government to carry forward the projects destined to saving people, adding that, during her mandate, a series of measures have been taken, including the improvement of the 112 national emergency response system. She attended the signing of the "Multi-risk Module II" project, designed to improve the training of the personnel of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the Ambulance Services, the Emergency Reception Units and Compartments, Salvamont and Salvaspeo. "It is another governmental measure which comes to continue the demarches to equip with fast intervention means, modern machines and instruments, and improve the legislation in case of critical situations. As you know, at the end of June, it was signed the Framework Agreement on the supply of light helicopters destined to mountain search-and-rescue missions and medical emergency interventions. It was only one of the important steps which we made for the development of the new concept of emergency situations management, 2020 vision. Moreover, we amended the legislation and made significant progresses to improve the 112 national emergency responses system," Dancila stated. According to her, during her PM mandate, "vital" measures have been taken in order to reduce the response time and professional intervention in case of life threatening events. "People need the fast intervention of authorities. Romanians must have confidence that in critical situations the rescuers arrive in due time and intervene professional. I hope for the new Government to carry forward these projects and develop them to the Romanians’ benefit," Viorica Dancila stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

