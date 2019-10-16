 
President Iohannis: Public debate on my vision for "Normal Romania" on 27 October
President Klaus Iohannis announced that the public debate on his presidential programme would take place on 27 October. "Dear Romanians, only united we can finally overcome all the transition stages of the post-December period and start the authentic development of Romania. Through your vote, normal Romania can become the project of our entire generation to achieve the most beautiful dream, that of Romania within our hearts to become real! I know what are the steps to follow and I will bring close to me all the parties and all the honest people in order to build normal Romania! The vision which I propose to Romanians is that of building together normal Romania. This strategic document provides responses to essential questions, such as what defines us as a nation, what we identify us with in the world and Europe, what are the national priority objectives and what we have to do to achieve them. I invite you to read my presidential programme and watch, on 27 October, the public debate on my vision for Normal Romania!," Iohannis wrote on Wednesday on his Fcebook page. He mentioned that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) threw Romania in a rule of law crisis. "After three years marked by the rule of law crisis in which the PSD has thrown Romania, after a governance which failed in all the essential areas - economic, social, political and institutional - it’s time to bring together normality in Romania," the head of state said. Iohannis is running for his second tenure as President of Romania, on behalf of the National Liberal Party (PNL). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

