Sibiu teleme cheese receives protected geographical indication in EU



Telemea de Sibiu, teleme cheese a la Sibiu, has become the seventh Romanian product to have its name entered in the register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications (PGI) of the European Union, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) reported on Wednesday. According to the ministry, the registration decision was made official under a regulation concerning the European Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2019/1725 of 9 October 2019 entering a name in the register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications Telemea de Sibiu (PGI). "Telemeaua de Sibiu is a semi-hard cheese, produced entirely from freshly milked raw sheep's milk, unpasteurised, by enzymatic coagulation. It is marketed fresh or matured. Its maturation period is at least 21 days. The milk used for the making of the 'telemea de Sibiu' comes from animals raised in the said geographical area that are fed mainly on pasture. All the factors that concern the way in which the animals are raised and fed, as well as the local processing techniques determine the specificity of milk as a raw material and contribute to the ensuring the characteristics and quality of the product. Its peculiarity is given by the intense and pleasant taste, discreetly sour and salty that leaves an unctuous aftertaste," according to the ministry. MADR mentions that the association of the "telemea de Sibiu" producers, made up of ten legal entities located in the said geographical area, wanted to obtain official European recognition to protect their traditional recipe passed down from ancient times, and to provide natural, healthy products. Currently, Romania has seven products registered with protected geographical indications: the magiun de prune plum marmelade a la Topoloveni, PGI 2011; the salam de Sibiu salami a la Sibiu, PGI 2016; the novac afumat din tara Barsei, smoked bighead carp a la Tara Barsei, PGI 2017; scrumbie de Dunare afumata smoked Danube mackerel, PGI 2018; carnati de Plescoi, sausages a la Plescoi, PGI 2019; telemea de Ibanesti, teleme cheese a la Ibanesti, PGI 2016, and the latest telemea de Sibiu teleme cheese a la Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

