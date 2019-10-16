Iohannis calls Suceava emergency hospital outpatient care unit beautiful achievement



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called a beautiful achievement the integrated specialist outpatient care unit of the Sf. Ioan cel Nou Emergency County Hospital of Suceava represents, adding the rival Social Democratic Party (PSD) has only provided chimeras in the healthcare area. "I fully appreciate this local initiative that demonstrates how a responsible citizen-oriented administration has managed to find the resources needed to complete a modern healthcare facility where patients are treated under conditions that I would call normal. This achievement is all the more important as it comes amidst the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government having offered us chimeras only. In reality, we have neither regional hospitals nor a reformed residency exam, and the failure of PSD governance regarding the healthcare measures in its governing programme is obvious. (...) It is a very beautiful achievement and I am convinced that you will have many patients here! After people see or hear about your achievements here in Suceava, rest assured that you will have guests from many other areas. May you treat them very well, and may you have satisfied patients only! " Iohannis told the opening of the integrated specialist outpatient care unit of the Sf. Ioan cel Nou Emergency County Hospital of Suceava. He added that the Suceava outpatient care unit is a model of good practice in the health system. "I would like such examples all over the country," said Iohannis, adding that the expansion and modernisation of the outpatient care unit in Suceava were done on funds provided by the Suceava County Council and on European funds. Iohannis mentioned that "reversing the pyramid of healthcare services" is a priority in order to improve performance as well as sustainability. "The prevailing hospital healthcare in Romania betrays the structure of an outdated healthcare system that incurs costs that we cannot afford. It is the general conclusion of experts and reports on the Romanian healthcare system. Rethinking the structure of healthcare provision by prioritising primary, preventative, outpatient care, including on higher financial allocations in these areas, represent the solution to bring the healthcare system in Romania to normal parameters. (...) Unfortunately, the PSD government did nothing but put on paper measures in a government programme that deceived the Romanians, flunking implementation," said Iohannis. He said that he is supporting a real reform of the healthcare system. "Primary and outpatient care are the cornerstone of any project to modernise the healthcare system toward sustainability, performance and, ultimately, a European trajectory. Treating patients in the outpatient setting leads to relieving the hospital of certain burdens, reducing certain costs to the benefit of the patients, the medical community and the healthcare system," said Iohannis. Unfortunately, the PSD government did nothing but put on paper measures in a government programme that deceived the Romanians, flunking implementation," said Iohannis. He said that he is supporting a real reform of the healthcare system. "Primary and outpatient care are the cornerstone of any project to modernise the healthcare system toward sustainability, performance and, ultimately, a European trajectory. Treating patients in the outpatient setting leads to relieving the hospital of certain burdens, reducing certain costs to the benefit of the patients, the medical community and the healthcare system," said Iohannis. He added that the outpatient care facility in Suceava brings "respect for the patient and the entire medical staff." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor; Adina Panaitescu)

