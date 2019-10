Fondul Proprietatea Lowers Share Capital by RON773M, to RON3.9B



Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of a reduction in share capital by RON773.7 million, to RON3.9 billion, approved by shareholders in April 2019.