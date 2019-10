Bergamot Developments Borrows EUR20.7M From Unicredit Bank To Fund Luxuria Domenii Residence Project



Bergamot Developments, held by real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor, has signed a loan contract worth EUR20.7 million with Unicredit Bank in order to fund the first stage of residential project Luxuria Domenii