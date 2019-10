Industrial and Logistics Stock Doubled in Past 5 Years



The industrial and logistics property market in Romania is undergoing its best period in history in terms of both supply and demand and modern industrial stock has doubled over the past five years. Industrial and Logistics Stock Doubled in Past 5 Years.The industrial and logistics property market in Romania is undergoing its best period in history in terms of both supply and demand and modern industrial stock has doubled over the past five years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]