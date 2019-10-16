Arafat: We expect up to 14 emergency dispatches in the country to be fully integrated until year’s end



Until the end of the year, a number of 14 emergency dispatches in the country would be fully integrated so that they include, together with the Fire Service and Ambulance, representatives of other services, such as the Police and the Gendarmerie, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, mentioned on Wednesday. "In the country, we have everywhere the Fire Service and Ambulance in the same place, but following the last decisions made at the level of the ministry and in the committee appointed by the Prime Minister, we took on the idea to totally integrate the dispatches and to bring the rest of the services there. Thus, in the course of this year, we expect up to 14 dispatches to be fully integrated by the end of the year. Namely, beside the Fire Service and Ambulance, to bring the rest of the emergency agencies so they are represented in the said dispatches. At this moment, beside Bucharest, there are two other cities that have the Police, the Gendarmeire and everyone in the same place: Targu Mures - which has been functioning like this for a long time - and Hunedoara - which has been functioning like that since 2014," the State Secretary showed in a press statement held at the Integrated Municipal Center for Emergency Situations. He added that the center in Bucharest is hosted in an "extraordinary building, especially created for integrated dispatch", joining: fire fighters, Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) medics, he Ambulance service, the Police, the Gendarmerie and 112 emergency response service. "The model to be followed includes thinking out the building. The Committee for emergency situations of Bucharest City and even Ilfov County meet here when we have disaster situations. They have the emergency side, which informs what happens in the field. There are facilities for meetings, for discussions. It’s a model that should be replicated in the future. Not necessarily at the level of every county, but we might, in the future, think of having a building like this at the level of 2-3 counties, which would coordinate all the area in regards to emergency situations," he mentioned. The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, said that the Integrated Municipal Center for Emergency Situations has been functioning for over a year, following the implementation of a project with a total value of 24 million euro, of which 11 million euro for equipment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) Arafat: We expect up to 14 emergency dispatches in the country to be fully integrated until year’s end.Until the end of the year, a number of 14 emergency dispatches in the country would be fully integrated so that they include, together with the Fire Service and Ambulance, representatives of other services, such as the Police and the Gendarmerie, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, mentioned on Wednesday. "In the country, we have everywhere the Fire Service and Ambulance in the same place, but following the last decisions made at the level of the ministry and in the committee appointed by the Prime Minister, we took on the idea to totally integrate the dispatches and to bring the rest of the services there. Thus, in the course of this year, we expect up to 14 dispatches to be fully integrated by the end of the year. Namely, beside the Fire Service and Ambulance, to bring the rest of the emergency agencies so they are represented in the said dispatches. At this moment, beside Bucharest, there are two other cities that have the Police, the Gendarmeire and everyone in the same place: Targu Mures - which has been functioning like this for a long time - and Hunedoara - which has been functioning like that since 2014," the State Secretary showed in a press statement held at the Integrated Municipal Center for Emergency Situations. He added that the center in Bucharest is hosted in an "extraordinary building, especially created for integrated dispatch", joining: fire fighters, Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) medics, he Ambulance service, the Police, the Gendarmerie and 112 emergency response service. "The model to be followed includes thinking out the building. The Committee for emergency situations of Bucharest City and even Ilfov County meet here when we have disaster situations. They have the emergency side, which informs what happens in the field. There are facilities for meetings, for discussions. It’s a model that should be replicated in the future. Not necessarily at the level of every county, but we might, in the future, think of having a building like this at the level of 2-3 counties, which would coordinate all the area in regards to emergency situations," he mentioned. The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, said that the Integrated Municipal Center for Emergency Situations has been functioning for over a year, following the implementation of a project with a total value of 24 million euro, of which 11 million euro for equipment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM-designate Orban: Single-party Liberal gov't is our option too, no requests to participate in governing so far Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, after talks with the delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), that as a principle, the formation headed by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu did not raise any issue and that the Liberals also favor a PNL single-party government. (...)



UDMR leader after consultations with PM-designate: Written agreement is best solution, in-depth discussions required Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that the UDMR parliamentary groups will decide on the Union's possibly backing a government headed by Liberal Ludovic Orban and that this also requires a written agreement. "Whenever we (...)



Orban, after meeting with UDMR: We had discussion in which we agreed on many points Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday, after the meeting with the leaders of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), that they had a discussion in which they agreed on many points, both in what regards elements of fiscal policy, as well as in what regards the (...)



Premier-designate Orban, CCIR president discuss business milieu's expectations of future government Premier-designate Ludovic Orban met on Thursday with the president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, with the two looking at the economic situation and discussing the business milieu's expectations of the future government. "The CCIR (...)



President Iohannis: For Romanians in UK nothing changes; it would be good if we reached agreement AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated that the agreement regarding the exit of the United Kingdom from the community bloc announced on Thursday doesn't change anything in what regards the Romanians in the UK and said he is optimistic (...)



Acting ForMin Manescu advocates East - West cooperation, as new global order is about to set in Eastern and Western European states need to cooperate, and the EU should tighten the relationship with the US, because a new global order is about to set in, acting Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu on Thursday told the Bucharest Forum, an event organized by the Aspen Institute and the (...)



PM-designate Orban: We respect constitutional deadline to submit list of ministers, governing program Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that he will respect the constitutional deadline for submitting the list of ministers and the governing program, mentioning that he wants the fastest possible timetable for the Government's investiture in Parliament. "We (...)

