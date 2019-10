Romania President to argue for orderly Brexit at EU summit



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council convening in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which is theoretically the last before the United Kingdom exit from the EU on October 31. At the summit Iohannis wil retain the Romanian stance in favor of an orderly Brexit, according to a presidency press release. Romania President to argue for orderly Brexit at EU summit.Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council convening in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which is theoretically the last before the United Kingdom exit from the EU on October 31. At the summit Iohannis wil retain the Romanian stance in favor of an orderly Brexit, according to a presidency press release. [Read the article in HotNews]