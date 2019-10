Peek & Cloppenburg Opens Store in Vivo! Cluj, Reaches Eight Units in Romania



German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg has opened a store in shopping center Vivo! Cluj, owned by Austrian developer Immofinanz, reaching eight units in Romania.