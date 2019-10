European Parliament validates Romanian Kovesi as new EU chief prosecutor



​Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi was confirmed as new head of the European public prosecutor’s office (EPPO) by the European Parliament on Wednesday, the last phase of the process that has lasted for almost a year. The decision was made at the Conference of EP group presidents. European Parliament validates Romanian Kovesi as new EU chief prosecutor.​Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi was confirmed as new head of the European public prosecutor’s office (EPPO) by the European Parliament on Wednesday, the last phase of the process that has lasted for almost a year. The decision was made at the Conference of EP group presidents. [Read the article in HotNews]