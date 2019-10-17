#2019PresidentialElection/MAE sends AEP additional list with 68 polling stations abroad



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Wednesday sent the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 68 polling stations abroad, besides the proposals sent on October 3 and 10. MAE has proposed the organisation of a total 777 polling stations for the presidential elections, so far, reads a release of this Ministry. Also, the number of polling stations organised in Germany decreased from 84 to 79, at the request of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "We underscore that the number of polling stations organised by Romania on the German territory for this round of elections (three folds higher than in the previous elections) is a first for the German authorities in terms of organisational dimension and administrative implication. However, the Romanian citizens will be able to exercise their right to vote in the best conditions," specifies MAE. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also brought to mind that the deadline stipulated by law for the transmission to the Permanent Electoral Authority of the proposals for polling stations abroad is October 19. "The diplomatic missions and consular offices continue the efforts to identify suitable spaces and to obtain the approval of the state of residence or local authorities. After discussions with the heads of missions, MAE estimates that for the presidential elections in Romania this November there will be set up more than 800 polling stations abroad. Among the countries where there will be organised the largest numbers of polling stations are: Spain (143), Italy (141), Germany (79), UK (72), France (49), USA (38), the Republic of Moldova (36), the Netherlands (25), Belgium (23), Ireland (16), Denmark (12), Austria (17), Greece (11), Portugal (9), Switzerland (8)," reads the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

