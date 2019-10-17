President Iohannis to attend European Council meeting



President Klaus Iohannis will be attending a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, October 17-18. Featuring on the agenda of the summit are the future multi-annual budget of the European Union for 2021-2027, the latest developments in the process of the United Kingdom withdrawing from the EU, a new institutional cycle at European level, the fight against climate change, the enlargement of the European Union, as well as the relationship between the EU and Turkey, according to the Presidential Administration. Regarding the EU multiannual budget for 2021-2027, the European leaders will start the next stage of negotiations and will also discuss the timing and the stages in the process of adopting the multiannual budget. According to the Presidential Administration, the Romanian head of state will advocate for an "ambitious budget, capable of achieving the objectives of the EU Strategic Agenda, which will ensure the successful achievement of the Union's objectives for the coming decade." "The President of Romania will also show that our country strongly supports the maintenance of significant allocations for the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, two essential community policies due to their significant contribution to the increase of European investment and the continuation of the European convergence process," the Presidential Administration shows. Iohannis will continue to endorse the importance of ensuring an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. "In this regard, the withdrawal agreement is the most effective tool for limiting the negative impact of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, guaranteeing rights and providing security for citizens and the business community. The withdrawal agreement represents a necessary step towards building trust between the two sides and a guarantee to ensure the closest possible relations between the Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit," the Presidential Administration underscores. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Ccorneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

