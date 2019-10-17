#2019PresidentialElection/PSD not to endorse Gov’t, unless it’s not advancing projects for Romania



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not show up for a vote to endorse a new Government, unless that government signs the Pact on the well-being of Romanians and carries forward the projects for Romania, said Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the national leader of PSD. On a visit to Constanta County, Dancila said that every politician should be among the people to find out what their problems are. "I would like to see every politician listen to your voice, see what problems you have, see what path you want to go. You need attention and support every day, not every five years when elections happen. We need to talk to women, children, pensioners, public employees, the private sector, but very few of them are doing it. It is easier to divide and run a country, it is easier to offend than to come up with beautiful words, it’s easier to criticise than to build. These things have to end in Romania. In the one year and eight months that I worked at the Victoria Palace, I helped the local communities as much as I could. We built, others have tried to destroy. They have not completely succeed. I did not say it was a perfect government, but it was an effective government," added the PSD leader. Dancila advocated for the continuation of social-democratic policies, so that the doctors no longer leave the country and children find themselves in the local communities. "Do we want to continue to see hatred and division? Or do we all want to unite, whether we are social-democrats or something else? Or do we want people in good faith in this country to fight to make a future for ourselves, to fight for each of us to be treated with dignity and respect, to fight so that our parents and grandparents never cry again? To fight for our farmers continuing to receive subsidies on time and to be supported? Do we want to fight for this country to be of Romanians and not of those who wish the worst for us? All this depends on us, on how involved we will be, how united we will be. (...) Let’s see what has happened: six men, they say important, ousted a government, but what did they put in its place? Nothing! I am asking you: do we know what awaits us the next day after a new government comes in? We don’t know if they wish the best for the Romanians. Where do all of you who are here fit into their plans? Where do you fit in their government programme? You don’t count for them. You are mere figures for them, they do not understand that behind the figures there are people who have hopes, expectations, people who think about their family, people who want to live better in their country. They cannot understand that because they do not love people and do not respect us. Therefore, PSD will not show up to vote for the new government. You don't count for them. You are mere figures for them, they do not understand that behind the figures there are people who have hopes, expectations, people who think about their family, people who want to live better in their country. They cannot understand that because they do not love people and do not respect us. Therefore, PSD will not show up to vote for the new government. We cannot endorse a government as long as it does not sign on not cutting pensions and wages, advancing the projects for Romania," said Dancila. She added that Romania needs leaders who should stay neither at the Government House or the Presidential Palace, but to come among the people. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

