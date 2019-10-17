PM-designate Orban: We respect constitutional deadline to submit list of ministers, governing program



Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that he will respect the constitutional deadline for submitting the list of ministers and the governing program, mentioning that he wants the fastest possible timetable for the Government's investiture in Parliament. "We will marshal a majority. We will respect the constitutional deadline, at the end of the second round of negotiations we will forward to Parliament the list of ministers and the governing program, what comes next is no longer up to us. Of course we want the fastest possible timetable for the hearing of the candidates for minister positions in the committees and, subsequently, for the plenary vote on the government, but this depends on Parliament, on the joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers," Ludovic Orban said in Parliament, after meeting with Pro Romania leaders Victor Ponta and Adrian Tutuianu. He argued that any day of delay maintains an illegitimate government at the Victoria Palace. "Here we take the liberty to draw their attention to the fact that any day of delay in carrying out the government's investiture procedure keeps at the Victoria Palace an illegitimate government, a government that harms the Romanians every day, a government that was dismissed by censure motion," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

