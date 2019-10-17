President Iohannis: For Romanians in UK nothing changes; it would be good if we reached agreement



AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated that the agreement regarding the exit of the United Kingdom from the community bloc announced on Thursday doesn't change anything in what regards the Romanians in the UK and said he is optimistic that this agreement will be approved in the European Council. "For the Romanians in Great Britain it means what it meant in the first form and it would be very good if this time we reached an agreement that would be put into practice. In the agreement, the things that were negotiated and accepted by both parties have not changed, they were kept, what was renegotiated and changed in some parts is the part called the 'back stop', so the agreement on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. I am very glad that significant progress was made. Now we must see if we manage in the Council, and I'm optimistic that we will approve the agreement, and then we should see if approval can be found in London as well," said the head of state before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. He reiterated that the best option would be a Brexit with agreement. "In our case, for our Romanians in the UK, it would mean all their rights are ensured," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

