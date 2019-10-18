Dismissed manager of Romanian airlines claims political abuse when Government fell to censure motion



The manager of Romanian airlines Tarom, who was dismissed earlier this week, has claimed that the Transport minister demanded her to block flights to Bucharest on the day of the censure motion that eventually led to the fall of the Social Democratic (PSD) government. The minister, who is still in office until a new government is sworn in, called the statements "lies".