October 18, 2019

Dismissed manager of Romanian airlines claims political abuse when Government fell to censure motion
Dismissed manager of Romanian airlines claims political abuse when Government fell to censure motion.
The manager of Romanian airlines Tarom, who was dismissed earlier this week, has claimed that the Transport minister demanded her to block flights to Bucharest on the day of the censure motion that eventually led to the fall of the Social Democratic (PSD) government. The minister, who is still in office until a new government is sworn in, called the statements "lies".

President Iohannis says future EU budget should be adequate AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the future multiannual budget of the European Union should be an "adequate one." Asked what the size of the future budget should be, he said replied: "An adequate one". He (...)

Queen Helen's remains welcomed at religious, military ceremony at Otopeni Airport A religious and military ceremony took place at the Otopeni International Airport for Queen Mother Helen, whose remains were flown in to Romania aboard an aircraft of the Romanian Air Force. Queen Helen died in Switzerland on November 29, 1982, when Romania was under a communist dictatorship. (...)

President Iohannis: Romanian citizens in the UK will be very well protected under Brexit Agreement AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: The Romanian citizens living in the UK will be very well protected under the Brexit Agreement, said on Friday President Klaus Iohannis, who participated in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.      "The very good news related (...)

Queen Helen's remains arrive in Romania Mother Queen Helen&#39;s remains were brought back to the country on Friday, landing at the Otopeni International Airport in an aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces. Attending the event were the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria, (...)

Dismissed PM sends inspection staff to Transport Ministry, national airline Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has ordered the dispatch of her inspection staff to the Ministry of Transport and to the TAROM SA national airline in order to get clarifications over the managerial aspects reported by the media. According to a governmental press statement, the inquiry (...)

Iohannis: Bringing Queen Mother Helen home, necessary to recover, complete contemporary Romania's values President Klaus Iohannis delivered a message on Friday on the occasion of the repatriation of the remains of Queen Mother Helen of Romania. He says the Royal House&#39;s attempt to repatriate the remains of Queen Mother Helen of Romania (1896-1982) is "an act of historical justice, a (...)

Italy's Humanitas Net Group Looking into Buying Private Healthcare Provider Regina Maria Italy’s Humanitas Net group, which owns nine hospitals in Italy, is carefully looking at private healthcare network Regina Maria, which its majority shareholder, buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, put up for sale, mergers and acquisitions market sources (...)

 

