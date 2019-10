​Romania's Nominated PM Orban eyes single-party government



Ludovic Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) whom President Iohannis tasked with forming a new government earlier this week, said after talks with other opposition parties on Thursday that the PNL option was to form a single-party government. ​Romania's Nominated PM Orban eyes single-party government.Ludovic Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) whom President Iohannis tasked with forming a new government earlier this week, said after talks with other opposition parties on Thursday that the PNL option was to form a single-party government. [Read the article in HotNews]