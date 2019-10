Winnow Raises $20M To Drive Global Fight Against Food Waste



Winnow, a startup using artificial intelligence (AI) to cut waste in the food services industry, has announced that is has raised $20 million funding in the last month, in part through a series B funding round. Winnow Raises $20M To Drive Global Fight Against Food Waste.Winnow, a startup using artificial intelligence (AI) to cut waste in the food services industry, has announced that is has raised $20 million funding in the last month, in part through a series B funding round. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]