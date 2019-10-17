Thales Romania Doubles Area Leased In Orhideea Towers; Plans To Reach 1,100 Employees Until 2021



Thales Romania, the local subsidiary of the French designer and builder of electrical systems and provider of services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets, has leased an additional 5,300 square meters in the Orhideea Towers office complex in Bucharest, doubling the (...) Thales Romania Doubles Area Leased In Orhideea Towers; Plans To Reach 1,100 Employees Until 2021.Thales Romania, the local subsidiary of the French designer and builder of electrical systems and provider of services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets, has leased an additional 5,300 square meters in the Orhideea Towers office complex in Bucharest, doubling the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]